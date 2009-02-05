Is Noise Driving you Mad ?

Published on 2009-02-05
If you find yourself regularly stressed out by the maddening noise at work or home, iSerenity could be of some help.

iSerenity offers a relaxing web-based environment with soothing sounds and images designed to reduce stress and calm nerves.

iSerenity offers you environments like a waterfall, sound of falling rain drops, the ocean or even the chirping of birds. You can even leave these sounds running in the background while you work on the computer. Enjoy.

Published in: Music

