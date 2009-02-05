Is Noise Driving you Mad ?

If you find yourself regularly stressed out by the maddening noise at work or home, iSerenity could be of some help.

iSerenity offers a relaxing web-based environment with soothing sounds and images designed to reduce stress and calm nerves.

iSerenity offers you environments like a waterfall, sound of falling rain drops, the ocean or even the chirping of birds. You can even leave these sounds running in the background while you work on the computer. Enjoy.

