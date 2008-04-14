Upload Very Large PowerPoint Presentation Files to SlideShare

If the size of your PowerPoint Presentation is too big to be an email attachment, you can either spend some time compressing the PPT file or a better option is that you upload the presentation on to Slideshare.

Slideshare now lets you to upload PowerPoint and Adobe PDF files upto 50 MB in size.

That’s lot more space per file than other competing players. For example, Google Docs Presentations lets you upload PPT or PPS files upto 2 MB only while that limit is 10 MB in the case of Zoho Show.

