Google Wants To Hire Someone Proficient in Microsoft Office

This is interesting. Google is looking to hire a Microsoft Office expert.

According to a vacancy posted on Google Job website, they are searching for a candidate who is a specialist in Microsoft Office applications. The requirements:

» Proven mastery of Office applications, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook.

» Must be able to assist in preparation of presentations and assist with correspondence, memos, charts, tables, graphs, plans, etc.

The position is for Executive Assistant to the Executive Director, Google.org which is the philanthropic arm of Google.

Strong hints that at least some of the staff at Google are still on Microsoft Office and haven’t made the shift to Google Docs yet.

Visit Google Jobs to read the full job advertisement. Thanks Darren.

Related: Work from Home for Google