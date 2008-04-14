Dummies Guide to Google Apps and Salesforce Software Marriage

By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-04-14
google-apps-salesforceWeb based productivity suite Google Apps and Salesforce customer management software are now integrated into a single software package.

Not sure what problems does this deal solve ? Watch the following video that explains the Google Apps Salesforce marriage in more simple English.

It is not known if Salesforce has an exclusive deal with Google Apps or they could offer businesses an alternate option via Microsoft Office Live.

Read more commentary on Google Apps Salesforce deal at WSJ, Deal Architect and NYTimes. Thanks Kinglsey for the YouTube video.

Published in: dummies - Google Apps

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

