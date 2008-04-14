Dummies Guide to Google Apps and Salesforce Software Marriage

Web based productivity suite Google Apps and Salesforce customer management software are now integrated into a single software package.

Not sure what problems does this deal solve ? Watch the following video that explains the Google Apps Salesforce marriage in more simple English.

It is not known if Salesforce has an exclusive deal with Google Apps or they could offer businesses an alternate option via Microsoft Office Live.

