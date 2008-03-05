Why Online Document Sharing Is Not Like YouTube or Flickr

Francois Ragnet of Xerox has doubts that the model of online document sharing made popular by sites like Scribd, Slideshare, Issuu, eSnips, etc will ever catch up like web video or pictures.

“Powerpoint and other Office documents are aimed with a specific purpose and audience in mind. Compared to pictures and videos, web pages, or blogs, documents are much more complex, focused, and targeted in my view, which make them less compelling to a vast community than a more elementary picture, blog entry, or video.” Link.

