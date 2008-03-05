Why Online Document Sharing Is Not Like YouTube or Flickr

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-03-05
W

Francois Ragnet of Xerox has doubts that the model of online document sharing made popular by sites like Scribd, Slideshare, Issuu, eSnips, etc will ever catch up like web video or pictures.

“Powerpoint and other Office documents are aimed with a specific purpose and audience in mind. Compared to pictures and videos, web pages, or blogs, documents are much more complex, focused, and targeted in my view, which make them less compelling to a vast community than a more elementary picture, blog entry, or video.” Link.

Related: Online PowerPoint Hosting Websites

Published in: issuu - scribd - SlideShare

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch