Create Impressive Slides Online with Adobe Presentations

Acrobat.com Presentations is a new online presentation tool from Adobe to help you create presentations in the web browser. The service may have some things in common with Google Docs Presentations, Zoho Show, 280Slides or Slide Rocket but unlike competition, the real focus of Acrobat Presentations for the moment is collaboration.

With Acrobat.com Presentations, different members of your team can edit the same presentation simultaneously - the technical manager may focus on the text or the actual content of the slides while the designer may take care of the presentation graphics and color schemes.

The best part is that all members working on the same presentation can see the slide numbers which the other members are currently viewing or editing so there are less chances of any conflict or overwrites.

The user interface of Adobe Presentations is done in Flash and pretty similar to that of Buzzword, Adobe’s online word processor.

Another unique feature of Acrobat Presentations is that you can upload Flash FLV videos into your presentations and the process of adding videos is very similar to inserting an image into a slide. The size of individual video files should be less than 10 MB in size and the videos will auto-play when you run the slideshow.

Acrobat Presentations - The Missing Stuff

There are some missing features though. For instance, you can’t import PowerPoint presentations into Acrobat for editing on the web, no option to embed presentations * , no audio support, people with whom you share a presentation need an Acrobat.com ID to view the slides and you only export slides out of Acrobat.com as PDF files so you can’t edit them in another application.

That said, this is an early release of Acrobat.com presentation and Adobe may be incorporate some of the missing features in future releases (support for ppt & pps slideshows is coming for sure) but one feature you’ll seriously like about Acrobat Presentations is collaborative editing. This may come handy if you are nearing a deadline - just rope-in several colleagues and work simultaneously on a same slides.

You can also deliver your Acrobat presentations live on the Internet via Adobe ConnectNow, a web conferencing service that is also part of the Acrobat.com suite.

Acrobat.com Presentations is part of Adobe Labs and absolutely free with no limits on storage size - they are going with with the Google philosophy of “release early, release often”.

* How to Embed Acrobat.com Presentations

If you need to share your Acrobat Presentations on web pages, simply export the slides as a PDF file and upload it to SlideShare or Issuu. See more solutions in this guide to embedding files.