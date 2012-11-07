Obama Creates New Records on Twitter and Facebook

Just hours after winning the race for the President of America, Barack Obama has created two new world records on Twitter and Facebook.

Four More Years - The Most Retweeted Tweet Ever by @BarackObama

The Most Liked Photo on Facebook Ever!

Obama’s tweet - ”Four more years” - is now the most retweeted tweet ever on Twitter with over half a million 660k retweets.

Obama’s team uploaded the same photograph on his Facebook page as well with a similar caption and that has become the most-liked photo of all time with over 2.2 3.2 million likes.

The Obama team is active on Google Plus as well but unfortunately, the page hasn’t been updated after the election results were announced.