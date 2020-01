Charles Darwin, in his book On the Origin of Species, proposed that all living organisms on Earth are descendants of a common ancestor.

Our ancestors were apes (or monkeys) and if you are really curious to know how you would have looked like had you been born some 3 million years ago, check out Devolve me.

Devolve is an online photo morphing service where you upload a picture of your face, position the mask and see yourself transform into a prehistoric ape.