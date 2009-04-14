Get More Descriptive URLs with Long "R" Us

Short URL services like tinyurl.com shrink web addresses for easy sharing while long URL services like hugeurl.com take the extreme route and stretch addresses such that they become almost impossible to share.

longr.us fits somewhere in between and returns more descriptive URLs that may or may not be longer than the original URL.

You enter a website, and the service will create a new URL that contains the page’s web domain name, title and an excerpt of its content (optional). Here’s an example:

Original URL: www.flickr.com/photos/twilightfairy/3058474396/

New Address: longr.us/flickr.com/hugs-for-free-on-flickr-photo-sharing

That Flickr picture is about the “Free Hugs” campaign but you can’t figure that out by looking at the URL provided by Flickr. The longr.us URL contains the domain (flickr.com) as well as the title (hugs-for-free..) so you know what to expect after clicking the URL.

