Internet Explorer 8 Fans Take a Cue from Spread Firefox

By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2009-01-27
When the Mozilla foundation was ready to release the first version of Firefox software in 2004, their marketing team launched a community site at SpreadFirefox.com to spread buzz about the new browser. The campaign was a hit so much so that Mozilla used the same Spread Firefox site again to set a new world record when Firefox 3 was launched in mid-2008.

Taking a cue from the success of Spread Firefox, Microsoft MVPs in India have launched a new site at spreadie8.com to spread awareness about the new Internet Explorer 8 browser that is much faster and feature rich than any of the previous versions of IE.

A similar site exists at spreadchrome.com for the Google Chrome browser but it is not an official and is currently running a Google Custom search powered site.

