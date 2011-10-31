A Live Clock Made of Google Earth

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2011-10-31
A

The Google Earth Clock is a live clock that displays the current local time in your browser using satellite imagery from Google Earth / Google Maps.

It picks the aerial view of buildings around the world that resemble numerical digits and uses them to represent the hours and minutes of this self-updated clock. Like the regular Google Earth software, you can also drag or zoom around using the mouse to explore any of five “numeric” areas in greater detail.

An impressive experiment (see video) though you do need the Google Earth plugin to view this clock in your browser.

Published in: Google Earth

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch