A Live Clock Made of Google Earth

The Google Earth Clock is a live clock that displays the current local time in your browser using satellite imagery from Google Earth / Google Maps.

It picks the aerial view of buildings around the world that resemble numerical digits and uses them to represent the hours and minutes of this self-updated clock. Like the regular Google Earth software, you can also drag or zoom around using the mouse to explore any of five “numeric” areas in greater detail.

An impressive experiment (see video) though you do need the Google Earth plugin to view this clock in your browser.