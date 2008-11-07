Internet Explorer to shift to Webkit ?

Steve Ballmer has indicated that Microsoft might consider using Webkit, the open source rendering engine used by Apple Safari and Google Chrome, in future versions of Internet Explorer.

This is good news for web developers, who’ve long hated Internet Explorer’s total disregard for existing standards, as well as end users, who can now look forward to the next generation of web apps dependent on powerful Javascript engines.

WebKit is a framework that provides a foundation upon which to build a web browser. Apple initially used it for their Safari browser but is now used by Google Chrome, Nokia S60, iPhone, Adobe AIR and Google Android. More on Wikipedia.