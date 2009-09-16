Interesting Facts About the Internet and Social Web

For more interesting facts about the internet, the state of advertising and how people are leveraging the power of social networking sites like Twitter and Facebook, check this video:

This video is part of the popular “Did You Know” series that originally started out as a PowerPoint presentation [Shift Happens} and, after going viral, the presentation was converted into a video by xplane. You can watch all the previous versions of the “Did You Know” series here or download source presentations and high-res videos from the Shift Happens wiki.

Did You Know? Version 3

Did You Know? Version 2

Did You Know? Version 1

