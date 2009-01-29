Google Updates Privacy Policy

google is watchingThis may slightly concern privacy advocates who continue to worry about Google storing too much data about their users.

Google today updated their privacy policy document and it now says that, in addition to retaining server logs, Google may also collect information about your interaction with various Google services. Check the diff log.

Before (see Google Cache):

When you access Google services, our servers automatically record information that your browser sends whenever you visit a website. These server logs may include information such as your web request, Internet Protocol address, browser type, browser language, the date and time of your request and one or more cookies that may uniquely identify your browser.

After (see current version)

When you access Google services, our servers automatically record information that your browser sends whenever you visit a website. These server logs may include information such as your web request, Internet Protocol address, browser type, browser language, the date and time of your request and one or more cookies that may uniquely identify your browser. Also, in order to protect you from fraud, phishing, and other misconduct, we may collect information about your interaction with our services. Any such information we collect will only be used to detect and prevent fraud or other misconduct.

*The content in italics was added today.

And it may just be a coincidence that Google chose to update their privacy policy document on Data Privacy Day that received a mention on official Google blog as well.

Also see: Prevent Google from recording your search habits 

Picture Credit: NewManPR

Published in: exclusive - Google - privacy

