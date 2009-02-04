The Colors of Google Logo Are Dripping Down

If the Google logo was painted on a wall and the colors start dripping down, you’ll probably get a pattern like the one below:

*Incase you have trouble viewing the above Google animation, here’s a still snapshot.

French graffiti artist Zevs who has earlier liquidated the logo images of some big brands, including that of McDonalds, Apple and Coca Cola, has now liquified the Google logo in his latest work.

The melting Google logo is on display at Gzzglz.com as a Flash based animation. Gzzglz, which is the actually derived from the word Google (“e” replaced with “z”), is a clone of the Google website and the links are cleverly written such that they resemble the Google search pages. [via]