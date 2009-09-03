Navigate Google Hot Trends with Bing

Google Hot Trends is an interesting public tool that displays a list of fastest-rising search queries on Google in almost real-time (the list is updated every hour). Look at the trends list and you’ll immediately know what topics and events are on people’s mind in different part of the world at any time of the day.

And Trendy!Bing is a new mashup that lets you learn more about topics that are currently hot on Google using search results from Bing.

This Google Trends + Bing mashup displays most recent video clips, images and news items related to the currently trending Google topics in addition to regular web pages. It’s something like Mahalo but without any human editors.