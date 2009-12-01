Google Chrome - Behind the Scenes Videos

If you ever wondered how Google Chrome works internally, here are some hints.

Video A: Why is Google Chrome fast?

Video B: How Tabs work in Google Chrome?

Video C: How Themes work inside Chrome?

Google has made some delightful video ads in the past but nothing compares their latest and very artistic video campaign that they have done to market Google Chrome.

The previous Chrome video ads, that aired on TV, were created by employees of Google Japan but am not too sure if the same is true for the new batch of ads. The duration of these ads vary anywhere between 30 to 55 seconds so it’s highly unlikely that you’ll ever see them on the big screen.

On a related note, you should also check out this page on YouTube for Chrome theme - watch the video until the end and it may surprise you.