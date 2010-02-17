A Beautiful Video Ad for Google Apps

Google had added a new video commercial on YouTube to advertise their Google Apps product to businesses. Like the previous Google ads, this one is pretty impressive as well and I really liked the way they have used clouds in the visualization to associate “cloud computing” with Google Apps.

Google’s Eric Schmidt recently told attendees at the Mobile World Congress that Google’s interest is in the Enterprise space and that could mean an almost direct attack on Microsoft’s existing businesses.

Microsoft, feeling the heat, had earlier released an animated video (embedded below) explaining why Microsoft’s solutions (like SharePoint and Office Web Apps) are better than Google Apps. They have even a micro-site now - whymicrosoft.com/google - to share the disadvantages of Google products like Gmail, Google Docs, etc.