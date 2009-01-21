Get RSS Feed Suggestions Based on your Existing Subscriptions

If you are looking to expand your blog reading list but don’t have time to hunt the web for identifying other great blogs that you are not subscribed to, try Suggest RSS.

Suggest RSS is an online service that reads your existing RSS subscriptions and, based on similarity, tries to determine other blog feeds that you may want to include in your reading list as well.

To use the service, export all the subscriptions from your current newsreader as an OPML file and upload it to SuggestRSS. You can also bookmark the results page and revisit the same URL to get revised data based on the most recent updates to the SuggestRSS database. [via]