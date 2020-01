Historical Tweets, a site that creates fake Twitter accounts of world’s greatest leaders, treads the very thin line between funny and offensive. With the fake account of Mahatma Gandhi, incidentally misspelled as “Ghandi”, they may have just crossed that line.

The Twitter account of Gandhi talks about how he ”punched some old lady” and how he’s trying to fit in his “skinny jeans”.

In a similar incident, Gandhi was shown in an advertisement cooking meat and drinking beer.