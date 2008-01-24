Write Something With A Pen On National Handwriting Day

The Writing Instrument Association in America are celebrating January 23 as the National Handwriting Day in an effort to revive that dying art of handwriting.

This day is the birthday of John Hancock who is known for his large and clear signatures so much so that his name has almost become eponymous with the word signature.

Some ink bloggers who are celebrating the Handwriting day include GBM, Sumocat and Rodney.

So let’s celebrate - step away from the computer keyboard, pick a pen or pencil and write something.