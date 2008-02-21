Microsoft To Release New APIs for Office 2007 Programs

Microsoft will make some significant announcement at 8:30 AM PST which is not related to the Yahoo! deal. The press call will be attended by CEO Steve Ballmer, CSA Ray Ozzie and other top executives.

Any guesses what Steve and his team will announce in the call ?

Update: OK, the details are up here. Microsoft is making it easy for open source developers to build products that work with Office and other Windows software.

Microsoft will also release new APIs for the Word, Excel and PowerPoint applications in Office 2007 to enable developers to plug in additional document formats and to enable users to set these formats as their default for saving documents.