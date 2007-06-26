The Difference Between Web 1.0 and Web 2.0

Web 1.0 - Mostly read-only web
Web 2.0 - Mostly read-write web
Web 3.0 ? - Maybe the proportion of users who product actual content rather than just consume content will grow.
Picture: Dion Hinchcliffe
