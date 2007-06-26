The Difference Between Web 1.0 and Web 2.0

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2007-06-26
T

web 2.0 concept

Web 1.0 - Mostly read-only web

Web 2.0 - Mostly read-write web

Web 3.0 ? - Maybe the proportion of users who product actual content rather than just consume content will grow.

Picture: Dion Hinchcliffe

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch