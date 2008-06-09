Some People Still Buy Gmail Invites from eBay

Though anyone can register a Gmail account for free without an invite, some people are still selling Gmail invitations on eBay.

And looking at the bids, it is obvious that there are buyers for Gmail invites on eBay as well though the selling price is generally less than a dollar.

Am not sure if selling free digital products on eBay is considered “scam” but it is surprising to see that eBay also maintains a special page (search.ebay.com/gmail) dedicated to such Gmail “products” – and this page enjoys a pretty good rank in Google.

