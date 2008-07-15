Register .me Web Domain Names with GoDaddy "in a few hours"

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-07-15
me-domainMark you calendars. Registrations for .me personalized web domains will go live in the next few hours and the domain names will be issued on a first-come first-served basis.

If you are looking to create a personal website or blog, consider getting a .me domain instead of .com or .name because .me not just sounds better, the chances of getting a domain name of your choice are also relatively high.

GoDaddy will open registrations on Thursday, July 17, 2008 at 8:00:00 AM PDT - the registration fee for .me domains is around $20 per year with a minimum two year period.

This embed has a complete list of premium domains that are already reserved and may be available later as an auction but won’t be available tomorrow for regular registration (use F3 to search).

Domain names can be up to 63 characters, with a minimum of three characters, can contain only Latin alphabet letters (a to z), digits (0 to 9), and single hyphens. Domain names cannot begin or end with hyphens.

