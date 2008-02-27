The New BBC Homepage - Beautiful

BBC has just launched a new home page at http://www.bbc.co.uk/ - you can customize almost every section on the site to match your topics of interest.

Don’t like reading Sports news - push that module down or remove it complete from the home page. Think the color scheme is too simple, pick a different one from the presets. Want more news from South Asia - you can set that as a preference.

The site is more IE friendly and there were a few rough edges while making customizations inside Firefox.

Nevertheless, the new design is beautiful and very usable. This year we will probably see some more prominent news website following the BBC model. Thanks Steve.