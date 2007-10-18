Moving Adobe Software from Desktop to the Web

Adobe has started introducing bare-bones versions of its design tools for free including Photoshop Express, which lets users edit photos online. It also has a free video editing tool called Premiere Express to appeal to a younger generation of Internet users for whom paying $400 for a packaged software product is a thing of the past.

Bruce Chizen says that running software on the desktop is still optimal for most of Adobe customers, but that will change over time. Chizen answered a question about whether a complete shift to Web delivery would take five or 10 years and he indicated it would be closer to a decade. Link.

