Most Pirated Software Programs on the Internet

Published on 2008-02-25
You will be surprised to know that the top pirated software on the Internet includes anti-virus programs followed by AutoCAD and Adobe Photoshop.

The CD/DVD burning software from Roxio also seem to more popular among software pirates than Nero. And its strange that Microsoft Office is missing in the following list of most pirated software programs compiled by the Software Industry Association - SIIA Anti-Piracy 2007 Year in Review 

Adobe - Adobe Acrobat, Adobe PhotoShop, Adobe DreamWeaver, Adobe Creative Suite

Symantec - Symantec Norton Anti-Virus, Symantec PC Anywhere, Symantec Norton Ghost

McAfee - McAfee VirusScan, McAfee Internet Security Suite

Others - Autodesk AutoCAD, Roxio Easy CD/DVD Creator, Roxio Toast Titanium, Ipswitch WS_FTP, Nero Ultra Edition 2007, Intuit TurboTax, Intuit Quicken Home and Business

