Export all your Files from Google Pages as a Zip

Starting next month, all existing websites hosted on Google Pages will be imported into Google Sites automatically and the Page Creator service will shut down in June 2009.

Google won’t move any of files from Pages into Google Sites (since the latter doesn’t provide hosting) but they have created a simple online exporter that you may use to download all your files from Google Pages into a zip archive.

Here’s how you can access the Google Pages exporter:

If the URL of your Google Page Creator site is http://site\_name.googlepages.com, the export utility will be at http://pages.google.com/migrationInfo/site\_name.

There you’ll have a link to download the latest version of your web site in zip format for personal backup.

The export utility provided by Google requires authentication so you won’t be able to download files from Google Pages unless you’re logged into your Google Account.

Hat tip Renjith.