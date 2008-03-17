Gina Trapani - How To Solve the Email Overload Problem

Gina Trapani of Lifehacker explains how she deals with email overload:

As you get mail, you empty your inbox and process it right away. That sounds insane, but I have a three-folder system that I’ve been using religiously for a year. The three folders are Archive, which is stuff that you’re done with; Hold, which is stuff that you’re waiting to hear back from people on — like Amazon shipping notifications; and then Follow-up, which is stuff that you actually have to take more than two or three minutes to respond to. It sounds a little complicated, but it’s actually not.

As told to Sarah Lindner or Statesman.

