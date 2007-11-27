Email Overload - Dealing with Colleague Spam

WSJ - Email overload is now considered a much bigger workplace problem than traditional email spam. Inboxes are bulging today partly because of what some are calling “colleague spam” — that is, too many people are indiscriminately hitting the “reply to all” button or copying too many people on trivial messages, like inviting 100 colleagues to partake of brownies in the kitchen.

A good chunk of today’s emails are also coming from brand new sources, like social- and business-networking sites like Facebook and LinkedIn , or text messages forwarded from cellphones. Link.