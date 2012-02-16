Enable Email Notifications inside Google Docs Forms

The spreadsheet forms in Google Docs are an almost perfect tool for conducting online polls and surveys - they are free, the forms are mobile-friendly and there’s absolutely no limit on the number of people who can participate in your polls.

And since all all replies are directly saved in an online Google Docs sheet, it becomes all the more easy to analyze data.

Get Email Notifications with Google Forms

Google Docs can also send you instant email notifications as soon as people fill and submit your online form. Here’s how:

Create a new form in Google Docs, if you haven’t done that yet, add the necessary fields to the form and save your changes. Now go back to Google Docs and open the spreadsheet corresponding to that particular form.

Choose Tools – > Notification Rules and select the option that says Notify me when “a user submits a form.” You can also set how frequently you would like to be notified – if you have created a “Contact Me” form, the “email right away” may be a good choice but for mass polls and surveys, you may use the daily digest feature.

