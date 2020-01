Just in case you haven’t heard, the Dreamhost 2009 sale, which offers you 2 years hosting for extremely high discounts (80-95%), is set to end in a few hours (12:00am PST).

The coupons seems to be geographically targeted, so what you see in India would be different from the coupon you get in the US. They seem to be changing with time as well.

According to Twitter, the following coupons have been spotted - 202, 220, 221, 224, 228.