To all you Garfield fans. This online app will help you design your own Garfield comic strips through simple drag and drop.

You’ll find all the main Garfield characters - Garfield, Jon, Odie, Nermal and Arlene - in various poses, with speech or thought bubbles, custom background and props for each scene.

You can also stretch, move, flip, and even print the Garfield comic you just created. Good luck.

