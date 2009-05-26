Countries that are Least Affected by Recession

Amit Agarwal
Published on 2009-05-26
This world map shows a list of countries that are considered least affected by the global economic crisis.

 world map of recession proof countries

See: Financial Crisis in Plain English

Australia takes the top spot followed by China with India and Singapore in equal third place. Qatar is the only gulf nation that figures in this “relatively” recession-proof list.

The data is based on the results of a business confidence survey that was done on international business people of 24 nations to identify which countries they believe are surviving the crisis the best.

The countries perceived to be surviving the economic crisis the best, as voted by international businesspeople are:

country ranks on recession scale 

More on Herald Sun and Servcorp, the company that commissioned the survey.

Published in: Data Visualization - survey

