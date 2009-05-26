Countries that are Least Affected by Recession

This world map shows a list of countries that are considered least affected by the global economic crisis.

Australia takes the top spot followed by China with India and Singapore in equal third place. Qatar is the only gulf nation that figures in this “relatively” recession-proof list.

The data is based on the results of a business confidence survey that was done on international business people of 24 nations to identify which countries they believe are surviving the crisis the best.

The countries perceived to be surviving the economic crisis the best, as voted by international businesspeople are:

More on Herald Sun and Servcorp, the company that commissioned the survey.