Convert Office Documents with Zoho Viewer

Zoho Viewer, an online tool that lets you preview Office documents and PDF files in the browser without any desktop software, now supports document conversion as well.

You may use Zoho Viewer to convert Office 2010 specific formats (like docx) to the more common file formats (like doc) as well as for converting text and Office files to PDFs.

Click the “Convert” tab in Zoho Viewer to get started or directly go to viewer.zoho.com/converter. You don’t have to sign-up for performing document conversions.

Zoho Viewer doesn’t support a variety of file formats as Zamzar does but the service is instant and doesn’t ask for your email address.

Related: Translate Documents with Zoho