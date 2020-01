After staying offline for nearly 5 months, CircuitCity.com, the popular online store for electronic gadgets is back in business.

The website of Circuit City has been acquired for some $14 million and the purchase also includes data about all existing Circuit City customers. If you do not wish to have your personal information transferred to the new CircuitCity.com website, click here to opt-out.

And here’s a the new CEO of CircuitCity.com announcing the re-launch of the website.