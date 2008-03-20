Will TechCrunch Acquire or Merge with ReadWriteWeb ?

Sraman Mitra - “Michael Arrington, to make his dream come true, needs to look at personalities that have less overbearing ego issues. One such blog entrepreneur that comes to mind is Richard MacManus of ReadWriteWeb. The content is also synergistic with Techcrunch, which makes is a ripe target for the first major blog / network that Techcrunch could try to acquire.

Meanwhile, Heather Harde certainly has her work cut out. She needs to go find other compelling bloggers with credible content, traffic, and manageable egos that are willing to play ball with Arrington, accepting him as the “master”, bowing at his alter. Link.