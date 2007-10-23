Turning Blogs into Printed Books

Patrix writes about a new phenomenon - book publishers are turning to bloggers for writing books that could just be a compilation of their most popular blog posts.

Patrix - You may have heard of eM, the Compulsive Confessor being profiled by the U.K newspaper, The Telegraph. She has a book coming out based on her blog writings. Sidin, that funny Mallu blogger who has regaled us many times over with his inimitable brand of humor is also considering compiling the best of his posts in a book format. Currently, he is asking his readers to select potential posts that could be included in his book. Link.

