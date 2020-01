Channel TEN recently featured Darren Rowse, Karen and Neerav - they are all bloggers based in Australia who generate six-figure income from their blogs alone. It’s an inspiring story so do watch the video.

I particularly enjoyed the last scene of the video where they show Darren with his son. Reminds me of the time when the CNN IBN crew were at our place - it was like 2 AM in the night but my son didn’t go to bed because they wanted to put him in the concluding scene.