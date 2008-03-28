Michael Arlington of TechCrunch = Walter Winchell of Silicon Valley

Am not sure why Foruture executive editor Josh Quittner refers to Michael Arrington as Arlington but it’s a good read:

“Sites that started out as tiny operations - titles like ReadWrite Web, Mashable, GigaOm, and Silicon Alley Insider - have staffed up and are turning into small businesses. Arrington himself employs ten people.

Arlington is starting to talk about taking funding from investors as away to bring in more talent. As it grows, TechCrunch will become less Arlington’s personal vehicle and more a news brand. That ought to make it easier to sell - the end game for most Valley entrepreneurs, including Arrington. “Everything,” he says, “is for sale.” Link.