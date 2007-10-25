Google Warnings For Adult Blogs Hosted on Blogger

Google is now warning users if they are about to visit a blog (hosted on Blogger) that may contain objectionable content (like porn and nudity). Earlier, they would simply disable public access to such blogs and only owners could view them.

Blogger content policy does allow Blogspot blogs to host images and videos that may contain adult content but the owner is then expected to allow only private access to his blog. If that’s not the case and readers flag the blog, Google will show the following interstitial warning:

“Some readers of this blog have contacted Google because they believe this blog’s content is objectionable. In general, Google does not review nor do we endorse the content of this or any blog. ”

Good move that could save some embarrassing moments especially when you are browsing at a public place. Google already provides warnings about harmful websites that may appear in Google search results.