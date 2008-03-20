Difference Between CNET Network and TechCrunch Blog

Dan Farber says - “It’s pleasing to have Mike and others targeting CNET. It must mean that we are at the top of the heap. Competitve envy comes with the territory. And, I admire what Mike, Om Malik, Matt Marshall, Rafat Ali and others have done to build their networks and companies. In fact, we are all friends.

But I’m all for competing. We have lots of ammunition stored up. And, importantly, our troops across CNET News, Webware, Crave and Reviews are in the field as I speak, getting after the important stories.” Link.