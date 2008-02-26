Add Google Talk Badge To Your Blog and Chat with Readers Live

Like Meebo Me, Google Talk now allows you to chat with people who may not have signed up for Google Talk or a Google Account.

This is possible through a new Google Talk Chat Badge that bloggers can embed in their web pages to chat live with blog readers and other site visitors.

It really doesn’t matter whether your readers have a Google Talk account or not - they can talk to you through the web page as long as you are signed into your GTalk account. (Also read ”Add Live Chat To Your Blog“)

Another use of Google Talk - If you run a support website where you provide live support to customers via IM, Google Talk could be a wonderful option for you because its free and definitely very reliable.

The Google Talk chat badge on the blog will be automatically disabled if you set your Google Talk status as “Busy”. And you chat with more than one person at the same time as each session will open in a separate tab (see screenshot).

Google Talk Chatback Badget | GoogleTalk Blog | Thanks Haochi.

