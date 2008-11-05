Note: Avatars too are Copyrighted like Regular Images

Published on 2008-11-05
N

avatarThe next time you have to choose an avatar for a social network or forum, avoid selecting your favorite Homer Simpson or Jack Sparrow avatar. Or you may well get into trouble.

Mephisto, a member of a poker site, used a Takashi Murakami image as an 80x70 pixel avatar on the site’s forum. Murakami responded with an email asking the user to either pay up 50,000 Yen (500$) or stop using the avatar.

On a related note, if you are looking to create a cool looking custom avatar, build one from scratch at Yahoo! Avatars or MiiWare.

