Any Google Result "May Harm your Computer"

Something’s wrong with Google today - all search results return the “This site may harm your computer” warning.
These warnings even disable the direct links to the results, but instead lead to this warning page.
Track this on Twitter.
Something’s wrong with Google today - all search results return the “This site may harm your computer” warning.
These warnings even disable the direct links to the results, but instead lead to this warning page.
Track this on Twitter.
Looking for something? Find here!
Meet the Author
Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory