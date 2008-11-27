Amazon S3 Goes Down with CloudFront

Amazon S3 service is currently along with CloudFront.

Since all the CSS and JavaScript files of this blog are hosted on Amazon S3 and CloudFront, the site layout may break on some of your screens. Will keep you posted.

Update: Amazon just confirmed that they have issues with Amazon Simple Storage Service in US. From the health dashboard:

1:40 AM PST We are currently experiencing very high error rates in our West coast facility. We’ll be providing an update shortly.

2:07 AM PST We’re in the process of taking corrective action based on our current assessment of the issue and will provide more information regarding status as we have it.