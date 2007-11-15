Adobe AIR Logo Sports a New Design

A

adobe air logo

This is new logo for Adobe AIR.

Adobe AIR lets developers use their existing web development skills in HTML, AJAX, Flash and Flex to build and deploy rich Internet applications to the desktop.

