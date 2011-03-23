Bookmarklet Adds a 3D Effect to Webpages

Got a pair of 3D glasses? Then try this cool bookmarklet from Mark Beasley that will convert all the 2D images on a web page into anaglyphs which appear three-dimensional when viewed through a pair of red-cyan glasses.

To get started, first drag this link - Turn 3D - to your browser’s bookmarks toolbar. Then open any web page that has some pictures (for example, Google Images), click on the bookmarklet and it should convert all the images on that page into red/cyan 3D anaglyphs.

On a related note, you can easily create your own 3D Anaglyph images from any 2D image using Adobe Photoshop (or Gimp) as described in the following video tutorial:

