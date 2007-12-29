Listen to Hindi Songs Online

If you love bollywood songs, look no further than Dhingana - this lovely site features an extensive collection of hindi movie songs that you can listen online for free.

And there’s music for everyone - you will find songs of latest movies, old classic, ghazals, remixes and even devotional bhajans.

Other than streaming music, Dhingana also provides a social environment where music fans can rate music, create song playlists and share them with other members.

The best part - you need not register for listening to music and the player is in Flash so you do not require external players like Windows Media Player or Real Audio.

And if you have a blog or website, grab the widget and readers can enjoy your favorite songs without leaving your site.

Update: Dhingana is no longer available your other options are Ganna.com and Saavn.com.